The Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), in Rio de Janeiro, broke the second consecutive record in the delivery of cooking gas (LPG 13 kg) to the market in April, after the product was lacking in several regions due to the increased consumption brought by the isolation Social. The refinery, third in volume by Petrobras, sold 90,306 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) last month, the equivalent of 7 million 13 kg canisters.

“For the first time, the refinery broke the average mark of 3,000 tons / day of product supply. There were 102 tons of LPG more per day compared to March, which represents a 3.5% increase in daily delivery in the comparison with the previous month, “said the state-owned company in a note.

According to Petrobras, the volume sold makes Reduc the main supply point for cooking gas in Brazil. The unit was the first to have its employees tested for covid-19 as of last Monday (11). The rest of the refineries are expected to receive tests throughout this week. Between March and April 180,483 tons of LPG were delivered.

The product sold at Reduc is mostly composed of the processing of Liquid Natural Gas (LGN) received from platforms in the Campos (RJ) and Santos (SP) basins. Another portion of the derivative is produced at the refinery itself, which also receives LPG from the Cabiúnas Terminal, in Macaé (RJ).

Reduc has the capacity to process 40 million liters of oil daily and produce more than 50 different types of derivatives. With the drop in consumption brought about by the covid-19 pandemic, the other fuels produced by the refinery had a drop in consumption, while cooking gas, on the contrary, exceeded expectations by forcing the state company to import LPG to guarantee supply to the market.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year