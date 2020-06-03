Although not doing so would have generated more drawback, joining the virtual campaign ‘Blackout Tuesday‘was not synonymous with praise for Washington Redskins.

After demonstrating on social networks, driven by the case George Floyd, the three-time Super Bowl winning franchise was branded as double standards, based on the nickname it has had since 1933, when they stopped being the ‘Braves’.

Many supporters, including activists and anti-racist organizations, condemned the team’s tweet and ‘suggested’ a way to make it consistent with their way of acting: leaving behind the ‘Red Skins‘and modify your logo.

“Black lives matter but not Native Americans, I suppose,” wrote one user. Writer Amy Brown tweeted, “How nice that her name is not a racial slur; that would be embarrassing.”

Raices, a Texas-based immigrant assistance service, responded: “From one community manager to another … This was not a good move.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most recognized representatives of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, went straight to the point: “Do you really want to defend racial justice? Change your name.”

The National Congress of American Indians has already requested that the capital team not return to play in the NFL until the name change has taken place, although this fight did not begin this spring, but several decades ago.

Despite having gone to court on more than one occasion, owner Dan Snyder has consistently refused to alter the identity of the organization he grew up supporting and acquired in 1999.

In 2013, then-US President Barack Obama issued a recommendation: “If I owned it and knew that my team name – even though it has a vast history – offended a considerable group of people, I would think of changing it.”

A framework that has become common to attack the Redskins is that of the fourth Thursday of November of each year, in which their Twitter account commemorates, without regret, ‘Thanksgiving’, which many have interpreted as cynicism in their purest state.

