Reds pitcher suspended 7 games for brawl against Cubs

The pitcher of the Cincinnati Reds, Amir garrett, was suspended seven (7) games of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) for the incident last weekend against the Chicago Cubs.

Amir garrett fomented the brawl in which the benches were emptied between Reds and Cubs, which is why the office of the Big leagues He has suspended it for a total of seven games this season, the same sanction that could be appealed.

In addition, if suspended, Garret received a fine for inciting the bench cleaning incident during the eighth inning on Saturday against the Cubs, this being a sign that the MLB is putting a heavy hand on sanctions.

Not only Garrett was sanctioned, since the Puerto Rican of the Chicago team, Javier Báez, received an economic fine from the MLB for also being involved in this fight last weekend at the Great American Ball Park.

Here reports:

Reds reliever Amir Garrett has received a 7-game suspension and a fine for inciting the benches-clearing incident during the eighth inning Saturday against the Cubs. Javier Báez was fined for his role in it. – Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 4, 2021

Amir Garrett has received a 7-game suspension from this incident that caused the benches to clear. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/V3COaRE0c0 – Cubs Zone ™ ️ (@CubsZone) May 4, 2021

The incident that caused this penalty occurred at the height of the eighth inning when Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo, of the Reds he yelled from the mound and hit his chest multiple times, which the Cubs saw as disrespectful.