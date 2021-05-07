RedMoon keeps breaking up with Bate – Music News

RedMoon presents the new single entitled “Bate”, produced by SBR Audiovisual. As usual, the Spanish artist RedMoon wants to continue adding successes to his career, and “Bate” is no exception. An American-style video clip that takes us to the euphoria felt on a baseball field fused with the Dominican dembow style of music. An attractive video clip that gets the viewer caught watching the audiovisual work as if it were a Red Sox game. Without any doubt, Carlos Cuesta, better known artistically as RedMoon, has started the year 2021 in the best possible way. . “Bate” manages for a moment that we forget about the current situation we are experiencing and makes us dance on TikTok, where the song currently exceeds 150,000 in hashtag #BateChallenge, a worthy challenge for lovers of perreo.

With this song, the Spanish singer currently accumulates more than 100,000 reproductions on digital platforms, and after making the leap as an international artist with “When You Move It So”, the artist manages to consolidate within the industry.

The artist has assured in several interviews that it is one of the songs with which he has devoted the most to the audiovisual project.

Let us remember that the young artist from Valencia has already been nominated as “Best New Urban Music Artist 2020” in different galas of musical awards such as the Latin Talent Awards, the Latin Show Awards held in Miami and the Urban World of Spain