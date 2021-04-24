Redmi’s gaming smartphone can be seen in a video (and it looks great)

In this video we can see the triggers that it will have integrated to improve the gaming experience and its three colors: white, silver and gray.

Xiaomi has always claimed that its Redmi brand is focused on a young audience And since these types of users usually spend many hours playing with their smartphone, they have been working on the launch of a gaming mobile for some time. After telling you a few days ago everything we know so far about Redmi’s gaming mobile, now has been seen in a video and the truth is that it looks very good.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will arrive in two versions, but only one will come out of China

As we can read in Gizmochina Redmi itself has published a video on the Chinese social network Weibo where you can see its first gaming terminal in action, which will be called Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

This video shows us how to move a sliding key that is on the side button-shaped triggers are deployed that will allow us to play as if we had a gamepad. It should be noted that the sliding key is red inside when triggers are deployed, so that we know when they are open.

Regarding the durability of these triggers, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that they can be use 1.5 million times without damage, with which we will have a few hours of play assured.

In addition, in this video you can see that when you press one of these triggers, they make a noise similar to that of a mechanical keyboard when we press one of its keys.

The three colors available for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition have also been revealed: white, silver and gray and the design of its back with a triple module of cameras located vertically that reminds us a lot of the original Redmi K40 and an original led flash in the shape of a lightning bolt.

Regarding the specifications of this Redmi gaming smartphone, everything seems to indicate that it will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a touch sample rate of 300 Hz.

The engine chosen to move this terminal is none other than the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, an eight-core gaming processor with 5G connectivity that will arrive accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will be equipped with a 64 megapixel main camera, which will bet on the Sony IMX686 sensor and as an operating system will have Android 11 running under the latest version of its customization layer, MIUI 12.5.

Availability and price

The gaming mobile of the Chinese brand will arrive in two versions: one called Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition that will only go on sale in China and that will arrive in India under the POCO brand and another called Redmi K40 Gaming Edition to be marketed globally.

The Chinese version will be officially launched in the Asian country next April 27 with a price of about 2,000 yuan, about 255 euros to change.

Yet we do not know the availability or price of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in Europe and, therefore, in Spain, but from Andro4all we will keep you informed of any new information that comes to us about this gaming smartphone.

