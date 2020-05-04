Announced during Xiaomi’s last online presentation, finally the Redmi Note 9S It lands in Spain to shake the upper-mid range, standing somewhere in between and features between the original model and the Note 9 Pro version, with a small increase in its main rear lens, incorporating a perforated front camera without a notch. , and a tremendously reduced price.

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Operating system: Android 10 with MIUI 11 mask

screen: 6.67-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080) and an aspect ratio of 20: 9

Brightness: 450 nit

Contrast: 1500: 1

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa-Core (Kryo 465 with two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores)

GPU: Adreno 618

Memory: 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM

Storage: 64 GB and 128 GB of internal UFS 2.1 space, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD

Rear camera: Quad configuration with a 48 megapixel (f / 1.79) main sensor, 8 megapixel (f / 2.2) wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth lens.

Frontal camera: Simple setup with a 16 megapixel sensor

Drums: 5,020 mAh compatible with fast cable charging (18 W)

Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, infrared, 3.5mm jack plug

Others: Fingerprint scanner on one side

Dimensions: 165.5 x 76.4 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

With a DotDisplay display, for the first time in the series, the Redmi Note 9S incorporates it a perforated front camera, maintaining its characteristic robustness and quality, incorporating a nano splash-proof coating and the well-known Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protectors.

Available from today, we can already find the new Redmi Note 9S in its three color options Glacier White, Interstellar Gray and Aurora Blue, through the official website of Xiaomi, all the physical Mi Store stores in our country, and other distributors as PcComponentes, for which you will share the same reduced prices from just 229 euros for its 4 + 64 GB variable, and 269 euros for its larger model with 6 + 128 GB.

In addition, we will also have a launch promotion only available throughout the day, both versions of the Redmi Note 9S will feature an even greater reduction in price, reduced to 199 euros and 249 euros respectively.