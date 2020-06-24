He Redmi Note 9 Pro, which we have already had the opportunity to analyze, has been one of the most anticipated during the first half of the year. The Redmi Note 8 series managed to break sales records, with several devices that were a very good option around 200 euros. Their successors are already here, but they will have to compete with numerous devices, including some very close ones.

He Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite It is the most modest of the new Mi 10 family, in which we also find the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Although the price difference from its older brothers is very large, the Mi 10 Lite is somewhat higher from the Redmi terminals. At least, no offers in between.

Thanks to AliExpress discounts you can buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro for 214 euros and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite for about 50 euros more. Is it worth paying the difference for the Xiaomi device? To find the answer we tell you all the features and differences between the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. What is the best buy?

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. The Chinese device comes with a design that improves on its predecessors, the only interruption is a small hole in which its front camera is located. Of course, it has a fingerprint reader, in this case housed on its side.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a chip designed for gaming –that G gives us a clue– and that will allow you to take advantage of demanding applications and games. We pointed it out in his analysis, it is one of his biggest positive points. The Redmi terminal arrives with versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

Redmi has incorporated 4 sensors on the back of your device: a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. In the hole of its front, a 16 megapixel sensor capable of capturing selfies at 120 FPS.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of those smartphones that exceed 5,000 mAh of battery, it also enjoys a fast charge of 33W. The Chinese device also has a headphone jack and NFC technology. Thanks to it you can pay quickly with applications such as Google Pay.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

specs

Dimensions165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8 mm | 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole

Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

The most modest of the Mi 10 family comes with a shiny curved-edged back. On the front, a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution, along with a drop-shaped notch. Like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Xiaomi device stays at the traditional 60 Hz refresh rate. Incidentally, under the glass is its fingerprint reader.

Under its chassis, the Snapdragon 765G manufactured by Qualcomm. Again, we find one of the G processors from the North American firm. The chip of this Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is a small step above the Snapdragon 720G in terms of features, but the difference will not be significant from day to day. You can find it in versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, 64 GB, 128 GB and up to 256 GB of storage.

In the back of the Chinese terminal, 4 cameras– A 48-megapixel f / 1.79 main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor to capture depth. We do not forget its front camera, which reaches 16 megapixels along with a 2.5 focal length.

The battery of the Chinese terminal reaches up to 4,160 mAh and enjoy a 20W fast charge. This Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite also has a headphone jack, USB-C, FM radio and NFC. As its name suggests, we are dealing with a smartphone with 5G. Today it is not easy to take advantage of this new connectivity, but if this is your case, it may be one more point in its favor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

specs

Dimensions163.7 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm | 192 grams

6.57-inch AMOLED display

Resolution Full HD +

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM6 / 8GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Quad with 48MP sensor, 8MP wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro, and 2 2MP depth sensors

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 4.160 mAh with 20W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, headphone jack, FM radio, 5G

Starting price349 euros

Which one are we left with?

As you have seen, they are not so different devices. They touch 6.5 inches, they have Qualcomm “G” processors, 4 cameras on the back… The question is clear, What’s a better buy? The answer, not so much.

You are not going to be wrong, choose the one you choose. However, unless you’re after an AMOLED display, the Redmi Note 9 Pro may be the best buy.. It has a beautiful design and a large screen, one of the best cameras in its price range, outstanding autonomy and remarkable performance. I would save 50 euros and spend it on something else, like wireless headphones.

