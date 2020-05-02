The Redmi Note 9 family grows. The first to arrive was the Redmi Note 9s, and now the range is completed with the global versions of the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Two mid-range models that bet on the perforated screen, the rear camera with four lenses and a large battery.

These two Redmi Note 9 reach the most disputed range, so it is inevitable to wonder how are they facing their competition direct in the mid-range. To find out, we have faced them with Realme 6, Samsung Galaxy A51, Huawei P40 Lite, OPPO A91 and Google Pixel 3a.

The perforated screen is the new notch

A couple of years ago, you were most likely to encounter notch in their various expressions when selecting a handful of mid-range mobiles. Today, however, our selection is almost monopolized by the perforation on the screen. It is the solution chosen by all terminals except the OPPO A91, with a drop-shaped notch and the Google Pixel 3a, with a top frame.

Speaking of screens, LCD panels like those of both Redmi Note 9 They are still somewhat more common than OLED and AMOLED, present in Samsung Galaxy A51, OPPO A91 and Google Pixel 3. The rest bet on LCD panels and must find where to place the fingerprint reader in a place that is not under the screen. The Redmi Note 9 includes it behind; the Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the side.

In this price range, going up from the standard 60 Hz is still the exception, and only Realme does it with the 90 Hz of its Realme 6. In what there is agreement is in the diagonal, with the vast majority of models around 6.5 inches, except for the Google Pixel 3a, more compact and with a 5.6 inch screen. All terminals bet on the same Full HD + resolution.

A gigantic battery

The Redmi Note 9

In terms of power and performance, Xiaomi opts for two different solutions. The Redmi Note 9 debuts the new Helio G85, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro mounts Qualcomm’s gaming processor, the Snapdragon 720G. Both processors are relatively new, so we don’t have a great benchmark in terms of performance (the only model with Snapdragon 720G apart from several Redmi Note 9 is the Realme 6 Pro).

In competition, we have a little bit of everything. Huawei includes its Kirin 810 in the P40 Lite, Samsung does the same with the Exynos 9611 in the Galaxy A51 and Realme mounts the Helio G90T from MediaTek. As for RAM, the Redmi Note 9 is the only one that maintains the version with 3 GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a more standard 6 GB of RAM, more or less the same as in the competition.

Where the difference becomes most obvious is in the battery capacity. The two Redmi Note 9 share the same 5,020 mAh capacity, far superior to the competition, with the 4,300 mAh of the Realme 6 being the closest. The 30W fast charge of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a nice addition. It is not the highest, it surpasses the 40W of the Huawei P40 Lite, but it is still a load twice as fast as in the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Few differences in cameras

A few years ago we would be surprised to find a mobile with four cameras and a 64 megapixel lens like that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, but the truth is that in recent months it has become almost the standard, with minor alterations in the resolution of the sensors. The Redmi Note 9 mounts a 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP quad camera and the Redmi Note 9 Pro raises the bet to 64 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP. Additional sensors are, in order, wide angle, macro and bokeh.

This combination has become almost the standard in 2020, and in fact we have almost the same combination in Realme 6 (64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP) or Huawei P40 Lite (48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP). Of course, Google is totally free with the Google Pixel 3a and its simple camera.

In front, the Redmi Note 9 mounts a 13 megapixel camera and the Redmi Note 9 Pro, 16 MP. Again, it is the standard of the range, although Samsung raised the resolution of its sensor for selfies to 32 MP and Google incorporates half in its Pixel 3a, 8 MP.

Comparison chart

As always, we leave you the comparison chart with the most important specifications of all the models that we have included in our comparison, so that you can compare in detail those elements that are most relevant to your preferences.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Realme 6

Samsung Galaxy A51

Huawei P40 Lite

OPPO A91

Google Pixel 3a

screen

LCD 6.53 “

FHD +

LCD 6.67 “

FHD +

LCD 6.5 “

FHD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.5 “

FHD +

LCD 6.4 “

FHD +

AMOLED 6.4 “

FHD +

OLED 5.6 “

FHD +

Dimensions and weight

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm

199 g.

165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8mm

209 g.

162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

191 g.

158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm

172 g.

159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm

183 g.

160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm

172 g.

151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm

147 g

Processor

Helium G85

Snapdragon 720G

MediaTek Helio G90T

Exynos 9611

Kirin 810

Helium P70

Snapdragon 670

RAM

3/4 GB

6 GB

4/6/8 GB

6 GB

6 GB

8 GB

4GB

Storage

64/128 GB

64/128 GB

64/128 GB

128 GB

128 GB

128 GB

64 GB

Frontal camera

13 MP f / 2.2

16 MP f / 2.48

16 MP

32 MP f / 2.2

16 MP f / 2.0

16 MP

8 MP, f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

64 MP f / 1.89

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

64 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP monochrome

2 MP macro

48 MP f / 2.0

12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP f / 2.4 macro

5 MP f / 2.2 bokeh

48 MP f / 1.8

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

48 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP monochrome

2 MP bokeh

12.2 MP f / 1.8

Drums

5020 mAh

Fast charging 18W

5020 mAh

30W fast charge

4,300 mAh

30W fast charge

4,000 mAh

Fast charge 15W

4,200 mAh

Fast charge 40W

4,000 mAh

30W fast charge

3,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Others

IR blaster

Rear fingerprint reader

IR blaster

Fingerprint reader on the side

Fingerprint reader on the side

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Fingerprint reader on the side

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Rear fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers