Yes, the Redmi Note 8T and the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 are at a breakthrough price right now, and you can get the two devices together for 156 euros, a ridiculous price for everything they bring together, and what makes, if you have to do a gift or renew your mobile, and you also want a Mi Band 5, be the best option. Although you can always buy both products separately.

The Redmi Note 8T It is a terminal that we have already analyzed, and that we liked a lot, for its value for money, its design and its battery, which make the terminal one of the roundest devices in the mid-range. And the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which has just been presented by the Chinese company, and which has all the ballots to be the best-selling wearable this year.

First we are going to talk about the Redmi Note 8T a device that we analyzed a few months ago and that He gave us exactly what we expected from him: a good performance, and absolute balance in the other aspects in relation to its price, something that we are already used to with this family of devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, technical sheet

Specifications Redmi Note 8

Dimensions74.5mm x 158.0mm x 8.5mm

6.3-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 / 6 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 9

Storage32 GB

Cameras Quad rear: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP front

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, Quick Charge, Rear Fingerprint Reader

Starting price199 euros

The processor that mounts the terminal is e Snapdragon 665, a classic of the mid-range with which we also find 4 GB of RAM, and with this you can have enough power for all the tasks of the day. It is one of the most solvent combinations you can get for this price.

On the other hand, we have the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the new wearable from the Chinese company that, like every year, comes to the throne in the quality-price ratio of these products, with cool features like multimedia playback control or its 11 sports modes, in addition to having the possibility of controlling your activity and your hours of sleep just by wearing it.

