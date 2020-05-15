Today we bring you one of those offers that are worth taking advantage of, and in this case it is the Redmi Note 8, which is at 138 euros –A laughing price– on Aliexpress, and it is, without a doubt, the best terminal you can buy for that price, which is available for a limited time, and is unbeatable.

And it is that, Redmi has already managed to sell 30 million units of the Redmi Note 8 since the launch of the device, and this it’s not by chance, since it is the perfect mix for a mid-range terminal

Redmi Note 8 at 138 euros, a price of laughter

We are not going to get tired of recommending the Redmi Note 8, since it is a device that mixes everything we want in a mid-range, starting from a moderate power but more than enough for most, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and the 4 GB of RAM that comes with it, which perform well in all kinds of tasks.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, technical sheet

Specifications Redmi Note 8T

Dimensions: 75.4mm x 161.2mm x 8.6mm

6.3-inch LCD screen, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM3 / 4 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 9

Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Cameras Quad rear: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP front

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, NFC, Quick Charge, Rear Fingerprint Reader

On the other hand, it is a relatively compact terminal, with a 6.3-inch screen at Full HD + resolution in which we will be able to see all kinds of content in good quality, and taking full advantage of it thanks to the gestures offered by MIUI 11, which, in my opinion, are the best there are on Android right now.

The Redmi Note 8 on sale today is one of the Xiaomi phones that we recommend the most, since for a minuscule price, like the one it has right now, you are going to take a great device with good performance, good camera and good battery, ideal if you are a user of the mid-range. And if you are a high-end user, let me tell you that it is one of those ideal terminals to give to your parents.

This offer is valid at the time of publication of the article, but it may vary depending on the criteria of the online store.

