A new Friday has arrived and, with it, our usual selection of offers, a whole collection of phones and accessories on sale It will be great if you need to change devices. And we not only have technology for you, in our Hunting Bargains on Fridays we also collect the best deals on apps and games. You have to take advantage of them before they fly!

We’ve rummaged through online stores to find phones and accessories at a great price. There is the LG G8S ThinQ, for example: for the price it has it is a very good recommendation. You also have other mid-range on offer, such as the Realme 6 or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. And more offers, don’t miss them: you have them right below.

Android phones on sale

LG G8S ThinQ. It is not that LG has hit the key with its latest phones, but that does not imply that one with as much quality as the LG G8S ThinQ ceases to be a recommendation when you can buy it at a brutal price on Amazon: only 343 euros. The mobile has a Snapdragon 855, 6/128 GB, has a 6.21-inch OLED screen, has a triple rear camera and a 3,550 mAh battery. The mobile is distributed by Amazon, but the seller is Italian (surely the packaging of the phone is also in Italian).

Realme 6. A mid-range with all the law that you can get at a good price on AliExpress: for 224 euros in its version of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Realme 6 offers a 6.5-inch FHD + 90 Hz display, includes a quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor, has a 4,300 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge and much more.

Xiaomi Mi 9. One of the first to include the Snapdragon 855 processor and one of the best options you can get for the 329 euros it currently costs on Amazon. The Xiaomi Mi 9 offers a 6.39-inch FHD + Super AMOLED screen, it has 6/64 GB, a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 3,300 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – 6.39 “AMOLED Smartphone (4G, Octa Core Qualcomm SD 855 2.8 GHz, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB memory, 48 + 16 + 12 MP triple camera, Android) color piano black [Versión española]

Xiaomi Redmi 9S. Recently introduced in Spain, this phone offers a high-performance processor, something unusual in the range: the Snapdragon 720G. In addition, the Xiaomi Redi Note 9S offers a 6.67-inch FHD + screen, 5,020 mAh and the version that we recommend comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Are you interested? Well, you have the global version on AliExpress for 208 euros if you apply the discount of 18 euros that the seller offers in the form of a coupon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: The Redmi Note 8 Pro is dropped by our Hunting Bargains this week in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage: you will find it on Amazon at a discounted price of 195 euros. It has been on the market for a few months, but it is still enough and left over to offer much more than it costs.

Huawei P40 Lite. The Huawei P40 Lite is a mid-range Huawei that opts for the perforated screen, Kirin 810 and the four-lens camera. It is a great phone with an important deficiency: it does not have the services and applications of Google. In case you do not mind in inconvenience, you have it on AliExpress for 195 euros with the coupon ‘SAVE20’.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL: The reduction on the most powerful Google mobiles is notorious: 80 euros in the case of the ‘normal’ and 100 euros if you decide on the XL. Both are very good phones, with the latest Android updates guaranteed, offer high-level hardware and make a good recommendation for those who want a great mobile camera. Have you always wanted one? You have the Google Pixel 4 for 679 euros and the Google Pixel 4 XL for 799 euros. Both 64 GB and in the official Google store.

Google Pixel 3rd and 3rd XL: That you don’t feel like spending so much on a phone? Well, Google has also lowered its more content models, the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL. Its characteristics are not as powerful as its siblings, but they do maintain excellent photographic capacity. And they offer the punctual updates of Android, a detail that will be of great value if you appreciate the ‘clean software’. You have the Google Pixel 3a for 339 euros and the Google Pixel 3a XL for 419 euros in the official Google store, both with 64 GB of storage.

Reduced accessories

Huawei Band 4. Great activity bracelet with which you can measure everything you move, have mobile notifications on your wrist, know your heart rate and much more. All for the 24 euros that the Huawei Band 4 costs in El Corte Inglés. And with free shipping in Spanish territory.

Huawei Watch GT 2e. What do you want a quality, precise and very sporty smartwatch? Well, you have the Huawei Watch GT2e, a smart watch that allows you to record your activity, sleep, receive phone notifications and much more. All at a discounted price on Amazon: 169 euros.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e Sport – AMOLED Smartwatch 1.39-inch screen, 2 weeks battery, GPS, Black Color

Samsung Galaxy Watch. Great Samsung watch at a good price on Amazon: only 209 euros. The device offers all phone notifications on the wrist, has a 1.2-inch round dial, includes wireless charging, autonomy of about two days and maintains resistance to dust and water. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is still a good buy even though it has been on the market for a while.

Android apps and games on sale

Deus Ex GO € 6.99 free

Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 1.09 euros free

Star Wars ™: KOTOR 10.99 euros 5.49 euros

The House of Da Vinci 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

Punch club 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

The White Door 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

Rusty Lake Paradise 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

Rusty Lake Hotel 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Rusty Lake: Roots 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player € 0.99 free

Plancon: Space Conflict 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

This War of Mine 11.99 euros 2.39 euros

Treasures of Montezuma 2 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

The Tiny Bang Story Premium 3.19 euros 1.39 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 1.19 euros

Majesty: The Northern Expansion 3.19 euros 1.29 euros

Botanicula 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

Beholder Buy for 2.49 euros € euros

Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

More offers?

If you get Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

If after all this our Friday section falls short, you can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles. You can also take a look at the bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues at Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Share



Hunting for bargains: Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite super discounted and many more offers