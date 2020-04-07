Today we bring you a series of discounts on Xiaomi that, if you are thinking of buying a smartphone or a device from the company, you are going to be interested, and a lot, since until next April 15 at 23:59, You can count on a 15% discount up to 50 euros on a series of products that the company has on sale and that will allow you to save a few euros.

Among these products you have mobiles, electric scooters and even household products, so surely you will be able to find what you are looking for, You have to be careful though, as this eBay promotion has some limitations.

First of all, you will have, as we have told you, until April 15 at 11:59 p.m., at most you will save 50 euros, you can only use the coupon once for each account, and you will have to pay by PayPal or card. If you meet these requirements, you can enjoy these discounts. Y, To apply this 15% discount, just enter the code “PARAXIAOMI” when making the purchase.

Coupon: PARAXIAOMI

Xiaomi Mi 9T

6.39-inch screen at Full HD + resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

6 GB RAM memory

4,000 mAh battery

Triple rear camera of 48, 13 and 8 megapixels

Perhaps the best mid-range smartphone you can buy right now, with a drop-down camera and fingerprint reader under the screen, and, last but not least, with a triple rear camera which achieves very good results.

Count with one Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6 GB of RAM and 4,000 mAh They will ensure that the performance is satisfactory in any type of game or application that you want to install.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

If you want turn your normal television into a Smart TV, With applications, Netflix, Prime Video and Chromecast integrated, this Xiaomi Mi TV Box S is the best option to get it for a cheap price, and we strongly recommend that you buy it to increase your entertainment at home in these moments of confinement.

From this device, which comes with its own remote control and connects via HDMIe to your television, you can download specific applications for Android TV, and even some casual television game that you can play with the television remote control, or even with a bluetooth remote control.

Redmi Note 8

Screen: 6.3-inch IPS at Full HD + resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM memory: 4 GB

Cameras: Quad 48, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel f / 1.8 rear camera | 13 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh

The Redmi Note 8 is one of the best phones that you can buy for little money, and at the price it stays after applying this offer, it is an opportunity that you should not miss to get the typical Xiaomi mobile phone good, beautiful and now, even cheaper.

It is an ideal terminal if you do not require a high-end, or if you want to give a gift to someone who needs a new mid-range mobile, and at this price it is a real gift.

