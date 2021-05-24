Redmi Note 8 2021: Xiaomi reveals its design and some official features | Technology

Xiaomi will shortly present the Redmi Note 8 2021, an updated version to celebrate the 25 million units sold worldwide of the original model. This is its design and some official features confirmed by the brand.

The Redmi Note 8 is one of the Xiaomi phones that has been more successful in recent times. The terminal hit the market in the summer of 2019 and for several months it remained one of the best-selling smartphones in different stores, including Amazon Spain. According to the brand, in total more than 25 million units have been sold globally.

To celebrate this milestone, Xiaomi announced a few days ago that it is preparing the Redmi Note 8 2021, an updated version of the device that will be released shortly. To warm up engines, the company has already shown us what the 2021 model will look like and has confirmed some of its official features.

The design of the Redmi Note 8 2021 is what you can see in the opening image of this news. As you can see, with the naked eye its appearance is the same as the original model, so it does not seem that there will be changes in this section.

It will have a 6.3-inch FullView screen with a drop-type notch and a lower chin with the Redmi logo. At the back we can see the vertical module with the four cameras and the LED flash, as well as the fingerprint reader located in the upper third.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the brain of the new version will be a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. What the brand has not revealed is the RAM and internal storage, although previous rumors They suggest that it will come with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of ROM.

The photographic equipment is another of the characteristics of the Remi Note 8 2021 that the brand has confirmed. It will have a 48 Mpx main sensor, which according to rumors will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will use a 13MP sensor according to the leaks.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

It is also said that he will ride a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 22.5 W, and the operating system will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For the moment Xiaomi has not announced when the official launch of the Remi Note 8 2021 will be, although everything indicates that it will be in the next few days.