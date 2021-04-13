Redmi confirms that it will launch its first mobile gaming at the end of April

At the beginning of the year the CEO of Redmi, Lu Weibing, confirmed that the Xiaomi sub-brand (independent for some time) was working on a gaming mobile, such as the Black Shark, the ASUS ROG or the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, which would be presented throughout 2021. Today, finally, we know that it will be presented at the end of April.

This has been confirmed by Redmi in a statement on its Weibo profile. Redmi says that it has decided to enter the category of mobile phones for games and that “the big guy will be launched at the end of the month.” The company states that will have the main hardware and software features for games and, of course, “the best price / performance ratio”.

Most likely: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

As explained from Redmi, the device has been developed with several product managers and engineers “who love games.” In the company’s words, “most of the gaming mobiles on the market are heavy, have alternative designs and high prices, and have always been a niche category for the geek gamers. This is not the type of mobile gaming that people want“.

Redmi thinks that gaming mobiles must be, above all, a normal mobile, that is to say, that it serves to play, but also as a day-to-day device. That leads us to think that the Redmi gaming mobile will not have a design as striking as those we have seen so far in other devices that, for having, have up to RGB.

Official Redmi poster on the occasion of the announcement of its gaming mobile.

The company ensures that they have focused on three aspects: performance, display and control, without giving more details. It also claims to have developed the thinnest gaming device on the market, and that is that gaming mobiles are normally thick and heavy due to the cooling systems and the battery.

Regarding the components, at the beginning of the year Lu Weibing slipped that the future Redmi gaming will mount the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is one of the main alternatives to the Snapdragon 888 along with the Exynos 2100. That can give us an idea of ​​what we can expect in terms of power (it has a 3 GHz core and Mali G77 GPU) and connectivity (since has 5G integrated).

It also gives us a hint of display options, as the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 supports refresh rates up to 165 Hz. If one of the focuses of Redmi has been the screen, and knowing that we are talking about a mobile for games, it is possible that the company has decided to bet on a high refresh rate, so up to 165 Hz it has room for maneuver. We will have to wait to find out.

Via | Fone Arena