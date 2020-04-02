After unveiling this week the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2020, which will take place tomorrow, April 3, where they have stated that they will present a multitude of up to 22 products on a variety of fronts, it seems that finally the quantifying bracelet in the promotional image did not refer to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

In its place has been Redmi, the even cheaper sub-brand and twinned with Xiaomi, who have unveiled in advance the design of their next activity bracelet. This will be is Redmi Band, which is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Xiaomi Mi Band has company: Redmi Band

Initially with a press image more than concise in details, from the Weibo social network they have published a second image with more details of this bracelet, which already lets us glimpse its design and some of the physical characteristics of this quantifying bracelet.

We can see that, unlike at least the Mi Band 4, the design of this Redmi Band would integrate an even larger screen. Remember that last summer the Xiaomi Mi Band line received a somewhat larger screen and with better brightness, in Amoled technology, which could also reach the activity bracelet of the second brand of Xiaomi.

In this case, it is appreciated a new design more focused on the main module with the display, instead of being in a silicone-wrapped tablet format, requiring a double layer of protection and leaving less room for internal components.

In this way, the central module would also give, as we see in the design of the Fitbit Charge line, ability to remove the two pieces of strap that are attached to it, changing its color to taste when we prefer.

Redmi usually has a general product portfolio lower priceAlthough this is not a guarantee that your activity bracelet will finally be. It could well cut in some features, such as opting for a lower-performance LCD screen, or equating the starting price to that of the alternative of its main brand. For reference, the Mi Band 4 was released at a price of 35 euros, although it can easily be found significantly below.

