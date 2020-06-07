The Redmi 9 has been leaked shortly after we have been able to see the presentation of the new Redmi Note 9, which have arrived loaded with news and looking very good for users of the lower mid-range, which, for yet another year, have at Redmi that reliable brand that sells cheap smartphones.

Now, Redmi 9, the reduced version of this terminal, has been leaked, and finally we have the first brush strokes of the terminal, both in the form of specifications and in the form of photographs, so let’s take a look at what will be the next low-end of the Chinese company.

## Filtered the future Redmi 9: images, specifications and price

As we have told you, the Redmi 9 has already been filtered, and the specifications with which this terminal would have been revealed, which would become one of the company’s entry-level devices, and that the rumors suggest that it would be presented this month, more specifically on June 25.

This device would come to the market with a processor signed by MediaTek, specifically the Helium G80, that we still do not know how much RAM would come, but that could range from 2 GB and 4 GB, an amount that could be quite good for a low-end device like this.

Your screen would have a diagonal of 6.53 inches at Full HD + resolution, news that makes us very happy after so many generations pulling HD panels that failed to offer a very satisfactory experience when viewing multimedia content. As for the photographic section, the device would have a quad rear camera of 13, 8, 5 and 2 megapixels.

On the other hand, the battery of the Redmi 9 would reach a 5,000 mAh capacity, which is pretty good, and would allow the device to have a battery to last the whole day without problem. As for the price, we would be talking about $ 139 to change for version 3 + 32GB and $ 149 for the 4 + 64 GB version.

This leak does not come alone, as we are also reading information about a possible Xiaomi Mi Note 11 or Xiaomi Mi CC11 Pro, which would continue betting on a photographic section that stands out above the rest, introducing a 12x optical zoom, maintaining the resolution in its 108 megapixel sensor that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 camera that we analyzed already had.

According to the filter, the processor would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G, of which we still do not know anything, but who would have 5G connectivity and an NFC chip so we could pay with our mobile.

