Redknapp’s ‘stick’ to Mourinho

04/12/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

Tottenham’s tough defeat against Manchester United has brought many opinions, both from the coaches themselves and from their critics, especially towards José Mourinho.

The ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp commented after the game that the coach needs to “take responsibility & rdquor; of what is happening to the team.

“They can say what they want, but the ‘Spurs’ were always a good football team, they always had their own style. Fans must not like it one bit watching this& rdquor ;, said about Tottenham’s game. “There is no talent or emotion. I don’t think they are bad players, I already said it and I keep it. Mourinho sees all this and tries to blame everyone, but he has to take responsibility “.

Tottenham, currently seventh in the table, has the Champions League positions farther and farther away and Mourinho is beginning to be questioned.

“When you are a good coach, you organize your team to get a good result, whatever the cost. A fantastic coach would have found a way to organize them“Redknapp finished.