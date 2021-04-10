Rediscovering the value and beauty of the natural world. Trailer for ‘The Year the World Changed’

To celebrate Earth Day 2021, Apple TV + brand new ‘The year the world changed’, an original documentary narrated by David Attenborough, as well as the second season of his original series ‘Microworlds’ Y ‘Night Planet: Full Color’.

The global premiere, in more than one hundred countries simultaneously, is scheduled for April 16, 2021. These groundbreaking titles aim to engage viewers and inspire them to support Earth Day, the world’s largest environmental movement.

David Attenborough says that “during this hard year many people have rediscovered the value and beauty of the natural world, which has been a balm for many. But confinement has also functioned as an experiment, teaching us the impact we have on nature. Stories of how wildlife has responded this year have shown us that the little changes we make can have big results. “

Showing exclusive material from different parts of the world in an unprecedented year, ‘The year the world changed’ is a documentary that offers a new perspective on global confinement and the inspiring stories it has left us. Birdsong in deserted cities, whales using new calls, capybaras strolling through the neighborhoods of big cities in South America … people around the world have had the opportunity to connect with nature like never before.

In the hour-long special, viewers will witness how the smallest changes in human behavior (reducing maritime traffic, closing the beaches a few days a year, defining more equitable relationship models between us and the nature) can have a profound impact on the natural world.

The documentary, narrated in its original version by David Attenborough, is a love letter to Planet Earth that emphasizes how the resilience and resilience of nature can give us hope for the future. ‘The year the world changed’ It is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and directed by Tom Beard, with Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper serving as executive producers.

For his part ‘Microworlds’, the wonderful documentary series narrated by Paul Rudd, returns with its second season. The series offers the viewer a unique point of view on nature, showcasing the ingenuity and strength of the tiniest creatures on Earth. More than 200 species were filmed and 3,160 hours of footage was recorded for the six new episodes, which will once again show surprising stories with a spectacular photography that focuses on small animals, as well as the extraordinary things they have to do to survive.

Captured on video for the first time, we will see the anemone prawn, clapping its hands to advertise its cleaning services to fish that would otherwise be its predators. We will also witness the aggressive bite of the Meiacanthus fish, thanks to the unprecedented use of ultra-speed cameras, and we will meet the dwarf shrew, the most voracious mammal that exists. ‘Microworlds’ is a Plimsoll Productions production that is written and directed by Tom Hugh Jones. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield are its executive producers.

The revolutionary series ‘Night Planet: Full Color’ It also returns with its second season, consisting of six episodes re-narrated in their original version by Tom Hiddleston. Using the latest cameras and an innovative editing process, ‘Night Planet: Full Color’ it shows us with total clarity wonders of nature that until now had been hidden.

Through the use of highly sensitive cameras and with the help of the full moon, we will witness nocturnal behaviors never seen before, such as elephants using their trunks to find water, male kangaroos looking for a female in the dark, penins, cheetahs , polar bears and even tiny plankton. ‘Night Planet: Full Color’ is an Offspring Films production. Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson serve as executive producers and Sam Hodgson serve as producer on the series.

These programs can be found in a “Special Room on Earth Day” inside Apple TV +, where there will also be a collection of select content on the preservation of nature such as the documentary film ‘Queen of elephants’ or the animated medium-length film ‘We are here: Notes for living on planet Earth’, based on the popular children’s book by Oliver Jeffers and narrated by Meryl Streep. Jacob Tremblay plays the protagonist, a precocious 7-year-old boy who, the night before Earth Day, learned about the wonders of our planet thanks to his parents (Chris O’Dowd and Ruth Negga) and a mysterious exhibition in a place called The Museum of Everything.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.