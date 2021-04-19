Rediscovered species promises to secure future for coffee

By Will Dunham

Apr 19 (Reuters) – In the dense tropical forests of Sierra Leone, scientists found a species of coffee not seen in nature in decades, a plant they say can help secure the future of the valuable product, which is has been endangered by climate change.

Researchers said Monday that the species, Coffea stenophylla, tolerates higher temperatures better than the Arabian variety, which accounts for 56% of world production, and the robusta, which contributes 43%. Stenophylla, they added, proved to have a superior flavor, similar to arabica.

Botanist Aaron Davis, who led the study published in Nature Plants, noted that Stenophylla was grown in parts of West Africa and was exported to Europe until the early 20th century before being abandoned as a crop after the introduction of robusta.

The flavor of arabica coffee is considered superior and its prices are higher than robusta, which is used mainly for instant coffee and blends. But Arabica has limited resistance to climate change, and research shows that its global production could drop by at least 50% by mid-century.

Stenophylla grows at an average annual temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees higher than robusta coffee and up to 6.8 degrees higher than arabica, the researchers noted.

The rediscovery of Stenophylla, Davis said, can help “prepare for the future” an industry that supports the economies of several tropical countries and provides livelihoods for more than 100 million coffee farmers. Although 124 species of coffee are known, the Arabica and Robusta varieties comprise 99% of consumption.

“The idea is that Stenophylla could be used, with minimal domestication, as a high-value coffee for farmers in warmer climates,” said Davis, head of coffee research at Britain’s Royal Botanic Kew Gardens.

Continue reading the story

“In the long term, (coffee) Stenophylla provides us with an important resource for growing a new generation of weather resistant coffee growing plants, as it has great taste and heat tolerance. If historical reports of resistance to rust (…) and drought tolerance are correct, this would represent other useful assets for the improvement of coffee plants, “added Davis.

Leaf rust is a fungal disease that has devastated coffee crops in Central and South America.

The study included flavor evaluations involving 18 coffee tasting experts. Stenophylla was found to have a complex flavor profile, with natural sweetness, medium-high acidity, fruitiness, and good “body” as felt in the mouth.

In December 2018, Davis and study co-authors Jeremy Haggar from the University of Greenwich and coffee development specialist Daniel Sarmu looked for Stenophylla in the wild. They initially saw a single plant in central Sierra Leone. About 140 kilometers away, in southeastern Sierra Leone, they found a healthy population of wild Stenophylla.

“Both places were thick tropical forests, but Stenophylla tends to grow in drier, more open areas – ridges, slopes, and rocky areas,” Davis said.

Stenophylla had not been found in the wild in Sierra Leone since 1954 and had not been detected since the 1980s anywhere in Côte d’Ivoire, the botanist said.

Davis said the variety is threatened with extinction amid large-scale deforestation in the three countries where it is known to grow in the wild: Sierra Leone, Guinea and the Ivory Coast.

Unlike the red and occasionally yellow fruit of the Arabica and Robusta plants, the fruit of the Stenophylla is deep black in color. The coffee beans are inside the fruit.

(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; additional reporting by Stuart McDill in London; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)