Rediscovered Russian Lord of the Rings movie that had been lost for decades

Everyone knows the trilogy of The Lord of the rings Directed by Peter Jackson, but only a few days ago did the world learn of the existence of a film, or rather, a program or television special of Russian origin that adapts The Fellowship of the Ring. The material was shared through a YouTube account and is causing a sensation among JRR Tolkien’s most loyal followers. Not many dared to take the story of the Ring to the audiovisual field, but now we know that some minds in Leningrad also loved the writer’s books, and that they made an effort to make a faithful adaptation of the adventure.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Пятый канал Россия or Channel 5 of Russia, shared through the video platform Хранители | Часть 1 | and Хранители | Часть 2 | (“Guardians” Part 1 and Part 2), television programs released in 1991 that reflect the events read in the first novel of the trilogy. Of course, the budget is very low, and the visual effects did not give much, however, it is a fairly faithful representation of the book (much more than what was done by Peter jackson in 2001). The videos have racked up over a million views and The Lord of the Rings fans are loving every second, not only for the involuntary laughter it provokes, but because it is actually quite honest work in which they put an genuine commitment.

In Guardians we can notice hilarious details like techno music when the Názgul appear (learn a little Howard Shore), the fact that Legolas is female (Russia being inclusive since the nineties), the sudden disappearance of Gandalf in the mines of Moria, without even showing the Balrog, the hypnotic dances of Galadriel and Celeborn in Lothlórien, or that the mirror of the elf is actually a fish tank. Russian shows include things we didn’t see in the adaptation of Peter jackson like the rampage on the hobbits or his encounter with Tom Bombadil and Goldenberry in the Old Forest.

We invite you to read: An edition of The Lord of the Rings is going to be published with all the illustrations made by the author

Unfortunately, Channel 5 Russia has not shared the adaptations of The Two Towers or The Return of the King, and it is not known if they were ever recorded. The Guardian reports that Tolkien’s books arrived in Russia very late, as the first official translation of The Fellowship of the Rings was published until 1982; It is not surprising that Guardians disappeared from the public eye and the most passionate fans of Tolkien they have lost track of him. Now we have a new adaptation that we can enjoy and laugh with from time to time.

But the Legendarium adaptations are far from over. Recall that at the moment the Amazon series that will present events of the Second Age of the Sun in Arda is still being recorded. The company fought a lot for the rights of the stories, but at the end of 2017 it announced its triumph over other studios, managing to acquire the necessary roles to bring a series to the small screen, a hard blow for other entertainment giants such as Netflix or even its own Disney (which will never be able to place its hands on the work of Tolkien). But the Amazon production has offered more questions than answers, intriguing fans about the adventures it will soon present; So far there are no images or videos about what we will see very soon, just the official synopsis:

The upcoming series from Amazon Studios brings to the screens for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers into an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms that rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unexpected heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain to ever flow from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

You may also be interested in: Michael Jackson and Tolkien are the deceased celebrities who make the most money