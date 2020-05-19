Researchers in Florida rediscovered an “ultra rare” metallic blue bee that had not been seen in years, so long that experts weren’t sure it still existed.

The Florida Museum of Natural History reported that one of its researchers, Chase Kimmel, found a blue calamintha bee on March 9, according to a museum statement.

Kimmel, who works in the field on an unrelated project, was installing a bee condo near a species of flower called Ashe’s Calamine, which is one of the main sources of food for bees, and noticed the strange creature nearby. and took a series of photographs to confirm the identity of the blue bee.

The blue calamintha bee had been listed in the Florida State Wildlife Action Plan in its highest conservation need category, and had only been observed in four small areas of central Florida, with a total of 25 square kilometers.

“He was open to the possibility that we wouldn’t find the blue bee at all, so the first time we saw him on the field was really exciting.”Kimmel said to Blog from the museum.

Kimmel tracked the blue calamintha bees in the four locations where they were originally observed, as well as in six new areas in central Florida where they are not commonly observed, spanning square kilometers instead of just 16.

Tracking bees was initially a challenge because they prefer to live alone rather than in large communal hives.

“It is still very rare and can take many hours and days to find, which reinforces how rare it can be”Kimmel said in an interview with CNN.

“Their presence is highly associated with Ashe’s calamint, so the bee can influence how well the plant pollinates, which can affect the survival of the plant.”

Threats to the bee

One of its main threats comes from human developments that invade its habitat, mainly in the form of commercial citrus farms.

“It is one thing to read about habitat loss and development and quite another to drive 30-40 minutes through miles of orange groves only to get to a really small conservation site”CNN said.

“It puts into perspective the amount of habitat loss that affects all the animals that live in this area.”

This discovery marks a breakthrough as scientists struggle to learn more about the blue bee, which is currently listed in the Florida State Wildlife Action Plan as a species in greatest need of conservation.

Like the bee, the Ashe calamint is quite limited in its range, located only in parts of Florida and Georgia.

