Redheads cope better with pain

A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (United States) has discovered that redheaded people have a naturally high tolerance to pain, due to a mechanism that increases their susceptibility to sunburn; that is, they present a greater activity of the opioid receptors involved in blocking pain and a decrease in the production of a type of hormones related precisely to sensitivity.

Thus, redheads – who have a genetic mutation in the melanocortin 1 receptor that prevents them from producing a dark pigment to tan and therefore makes their skin pale and practically impossible to tan – bear pain better than brunettes or blondes due to melanocytes, that have turned out to be fundamental to decide the threshold of pain of a person.

The bottom line is that redheads produce more opioid signals than people with other hair colors and therefore have a higher pain threshold.

Experiment

To investigate the mechanisms behind the different pain thresholds in red-haired individuals, the researchers studied a strain of red-haired mice that (as in humans) contains a variant that lacks the function of the melanocortin 1 receptor and also exhibits higher pain thresholds. They found that loss of melanocortin 1 receptor function in red-haired mice caused the animals’ melanocytes to secrete lower levels of a molecule called POMC (proopiomelanocortin) that is subsequently cut into different hormones, including one that sensitizes pain and another that blocks pain. The presence of these hormones maintains a balance between opioid receptors that inhibit pain and melanocortin 4 receptors that improve pain perception.