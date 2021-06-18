Redemption is a journey that you cannot do alone. ‘Joe Bell’ trailer

Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer of‘Joe Bell’, a film starring Mark Wahlberg (‘Instant Family’) in the role of a father who during a walking trip tries to make people aware of the danger of bullying. Alongside Wahlberg, the film stars Connie Britton, Reid Miller, Maxwell Jenkins, and Gary Sinise.

The film tells the true, intimate and emotional story of an Oregon father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son named Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective journey across America to speak with all his heart to people about the real and terrifying cost of bullying. caused the death of his son. Joe imagines that his son is with him throughout the trip.

Reinaldo Marcus Green (‘King Richard’) is the director of this film that has a script by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry (‘Brokeback Mountain’). The film had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it garnered generally positive reviews, not least thanks to Miller’s performance.

