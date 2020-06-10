Mexico City.- Twitter México made the talk about the impact of work at home, the future of companies and their collaborators.

For this company, decentralization (working where they prefer) has been talked about for 2 years.

But as it has been for the rest of the companies, the pandemic accelerated the decision-making process, said Francisco Jimenez, director of marketing for Twitter.

He explained that they are learning to keep a balance for the home office, also adopting tools such as emotional support among workers, to talk about how to cope with the pandemic.

For

Raul Bribiesca, Vice President of Human Resources at PepsiCo Latin America, the

sense of community is the number one priority as well as safety and

solidarity.

He shared that PepsiCo Latam has donated 6.7 million dollars to 15 countries in Latin America, and in turn have provided them with a lot of communication, to guide and educate the teams on security and new ways of working.

“To co-create the future of work together.”

In

PepsiCo have discovered that many things can be done, virtually, and

Due to this they can be more flexible, agile and creative as leaders in the

companies ”, Bribiesca contributed.

The CEO of Havas Group, Xepus Geneva, spoke about the “rose color” proposal, which is the talk about optimism, connection and work that they carry out with their employees. The proposal alludes to the color pink used by the priest of the Catholic Church, on the last Sunday of Lent, in order to remember that this will end.

This is going to end, but it will bring new forms of work.

He added that work is a great source of mental and physical health, and that in this crisis they have learned to give back more to society, as well as to their families and the work team.

Nobody

has an exact formula, everyone is learning and improving the processes, what

true is that the Home Office is here to stay, said Ale Ballesteros

Agency Director Anonymous.

Work at home It brings many benefits, both to companies and individuals, but we must know how to balance, respect the time of workers and balance our functions, work and family.

So much

Havas as PepsiCO, mentioned that they carry out weekly surveys, to measure the

emotional and physical state of people, they have realized that when the

work increases anxiety.

They highlighted that the number of hours in front of a screen increased, and that people are missing the social part, which was so important. Therefore, it is necessary to dose the time