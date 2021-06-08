Reddit’s WallStreetBets already has a new favorite: Blackberry

The forum of Redit’s it has become the focus of the markets. It is that Blackberry has experienced a growth in its value in a 137% and this has its echo in the group of investors of WallStreetBets, according Chris Morris at Yahoo Finance.

Last Monday Redit’s had 20 company publications and four others praising Clover Health Investment. The stock trades in a range between $ 15 and $ 16. The most excited investors expect it to hit $ 50.

What do they say in the forum?

“Don’t stop, B believing !!” encouraged user TehlorO.

Meanwhile user Substantial_Diver_34 showed a screenshot of what he says is its portfolio that is 100% committed to Blackberry, with more than 6,400 shares. At the time of the shooting, it was down $ 14,000. The post is titled “What have I done?” Other users gave nothing but encouragement.

“I’ll tell you what you’ve done: you’ve guaranteed your place among the millionaires,” wrote kingandr3, while Firesice offered “you make a winning bid … you just need a little time.”

WSB bulls say the firm has gone from being a phone company to a cybersecurity firm that has agreements with Amazon and could be well positioned to take a position in the electric vehicle market.

Analysts are not so sure. Currently, four firms have “Sell” ratings for the company, with only one suggesting that investors buy.

Of course, the r / WallStreetBets effect often defies analyst logic. AMC EntertHldg Rg-A and GameStop-A were failing a year ago. Now, their share prices and market caps have risen so much in recent months that they could join the Russell 1000 by the end of the month, ”Morris concludes.