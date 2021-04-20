Reddit Talk, the new Clubhouse clone with live voice rooms

The Clubhouse phenomenon is still alive, at least for now. Do you remember when this social network started to become popular and everyone wanted to be like it? Well now Reddit announces Reddit Talk, a feature that allows you to create audio rooms They could be used for “question and answer sessions, lectures or just to hang out.” At the moment, only moderators can start chats.

Reddit claims that users have a wide variety of media to communicate, such as text threads, images, videos, chats, and live streams, yet they understand that «there are other times when having an audio chat can be more useful or frankly more fun«. That is why they have decided to start testing this new feature for communities to connect.

First of all, it should be noted that the talks can only be held within the communities. While it is hoped that anyone can initiate them, at this stage of testing, only moderators will be able to summon other participants. Prior to this, they must request access to the new function to test it. That is, it will not be active immediately and, with the passage of time, privileges for the rest of the members and new functions will be added.

Reddit Talk, the new Clubhouse?

Reddit Talk

Any member of Reddit, also known as redditors, can join the audio rooms to listen and react with emojis. In case they want to speak, they can ask the host to enable the microphone. Hosts can invite, remove, or mute speakers during the chat. For example, they can also permanently remove users from a chat and prevent them from entering the next.

While, as mentioned above, only moderators can initiate chats on Reddit Talk, they can invite others to be co-hosts. The secure social network that they are working so that everyone has access to “the best possible moderation experience”.

Reddit Talk is just in the testing phase, but it is hoped that over time it will allow other members of the community to create rooms. The new function can now be used to create and enter rooms in the applications of iOS and Android.

As we have seen in recent months, Reddit Talk is not the first, nor the last social network that wants to resemble Clubhouse. Twitter, Telegram, Y Discord, are some of those who have tried. Will they be successful? Only time will tell. For now, the Clubhouse phenomenon remains something to talk about.

