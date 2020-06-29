Reddit took action against hate and racism. The platform announced the closure of 2,000 communities that promoted topics such as white supremacy, misogyny and hatred against minorities. Among them is r / The_Donald, a community created by supporters of Donald Trump that published controversial content.

The decision comes after a modification to the content policies where hate speech is prohibited. Most deleted subreddits were kept idle, and in the case of r / The_Donald, the section was quarantined in 2019 after numerous reports about the content being shared.

According to Reddit, all communities must comply with content policies that prevent the proliferation of racism, hate speech, spam and malicious attempts to interfere with other communities.

Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit said the platform’s mission is to bring the community closer together.

“Harassment or hate speech prevents people from coming to Reddit and feeling safe and sharing their vulnerabilities [..] that prevents people from using Reddit the way we intend it to be used, or that prevents us from achieving our mission, so it is actually a very easy decision. “

Reddit took a long time to remove its most troublesome community

Regarding ar / The_Donald, Reddit said that constantly violated the rules, antagonized other communities and that the moderators did not do their job. Despite the changes, the subreddit was unable to operate under the content policies and was vetoed for new posts.

Reddit’s decision is made at a time when protests against racism and police brutality continue in the United States. A few weeks ago Ellen Pao, who was the company’s acting director, accused the platform of amplifying racism.

Pao launched into Steve Huffman, who published a letter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a tweet, the ex-director pointed out the incongruity to side with BLM at the same time that the platform refuses to remove a subreddit that amplifies hatred, racism and violence.

At the time, r / The_Donald was plagued with racist memes, question-and-answer sessions with ultra-conservative leaders and fans of conspiracy theories. One of The_Donald’s most celebrated users was Palmer Luckey, founder of the Oculus Rift and supporter of the current US president.