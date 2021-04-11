Reddit remembers defunct ‘Bitcoin faucet’ website that gave away 19,700 BTC for free

Compartir

Reddit’s r / Cryptocurrency community revived an interesting piece of Bitcoin (BTC) history on Sunday, with a new thread reminiscent of the time when American software developer Gavin Andresen gave away 19,700 BTC.

A thread started by “uGroundbreakingLack78” led the Reddit community until June 2010, when Andresen first launched the so-called Bitcoin faucet website. Using the domain “freebitcoins.appspot.com”, Andresen allowed users to earn 5 BTC per day simply by solving a captcha, which is a program intended to distinguish human input from the machine.

User explanation “uGroundbreakingLack78”:

“To power the first tap, Andresen loaded it with 1,100 BTC of his own. After they were given away, the tap was reloaded, and the first bitcoin and whale miners also donated coins. “

The creator of the faucet announced his “really dumb” idea to give away free BTC on the now-infamous Bitcointalk forum in a post that appeared on June 11, 2010. His motivation: “[…] I want the Bitcoin project to be successful, and I think it is more likely to be successful if people can get a handful of coins to prove it. “

Andresen played a major role in development during the formative days of Bitcoin. He was the lead software developer for the BTC benchmark implementation, joining the core development team in 2012 after Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin, announced that they would be leaving the project.

Although the Bitcoin faucet website is no longer working, a screenshot of the domain’s home page revealed a very basic setup in which users can earn BTC and set up their digital wallet. The Bitcoin faucet reportedly gave away 19,700 BTC to users just for solving a captcha. Those BTCs are worth nearly $ 1.2 billion at today’s prices.

The Bitcoin faucet website, as it appeared sometime in 2010. Image via Reddit

With Bitcoin in the middle of another bull market, many investors would love to get their hands on just 5 BTC. However, this is easier said than done with current values. Given the apparent shortage of BTC on major exchanges, the flagship digital currency could be poised to rise further in the short term. Data on the chain reveals that Bitcoin’s moon launch could still be months away, meaning investors remain overwhelmingly optimistic.

Bitcoin’s price peaked just below $ 62,000 in mid-March before the rally stopped and altcoins caught up. At current values, the market capitalization of Bitcoin exceeds one trillion dollars. The main institutions and corporations have invested in the digital asset as a hedge against currency degradation, among other motivations.