A day after Reddit launched its new “Star Chatting” feature into the world in some subreddit rooms … Well, let’s say he failed. Nothing had lasted so short.

Just hours after the launch of “Star Chatting”, which would allow users of the platform to start a private conversation with up to seven participants – chosen at random – Reddit confirmed through The Verge that disabled the function “given the problems and concerns expressed by our users and moderators during the last 24 hours”they said.

Apparently, the biggest flaw of Reddit’s new chat feature was that it started rolling out to all subreddits and communities on the platform, even when the page had ensured that it would only be available in half of the harassment-free subreddits and inappropriate images. But it didn’t happen, despite the demands of some moderators who warned that they would have no way to monitor the chat rooms. According to The Verge, community managers criticized the company for putting subreddits at risk, “especially those that give voice to victims of sexual assault and other vulnerable communities, potentially opening chat features to trolls and those anxious for committing fraud or abuse ”, they explain.

Reddit Vice President of Products and Communities Alex Le He reported Thursday that the feature had been completely reversed because the platform “made several mistakes.” The feature appeared in all subreddits, even when clicking didn’t even work. “Your users would never be able to access chats for this feature, even in the rare event that they saw the button,” Le wrote. “We are actively fixing this now. The function is reversed in a few hours and the button will be removed, ”he explained.

