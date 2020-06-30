The “r / The_Donald” forum, which has more than 790,000 users and is characterized by hosting “hate speeches” and “harassing other communities” on the platform

The online forum portal and news aggregator Reddit announced on Monday the closure of its most popular group in support of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for hosting “hate speech” and “harassing other communities” on the platform.

The “r / The_Donald” forum, which has more than 790,000 usersThus, it was banned after it was “quarantined” just a year ago, and after being the focus of multiple controversies for racist, sexist and xenophobic conversations taking place in it.

All communities on Reddit they must respect our content policy in good faith. We closed ‘r / The_Donald’ because it has not done so, despite having given them every opportunity, ”the managers of the San Francisco company indicated in a message on the platform.

According to Reddit, the community rules that users of the Trump supporters’ forum would have violated are those that prohibit promoting hateful attitudes “based on identity or vulnerability,” as well as “attempts to interfere with other communities in bad faith.”

In “r / The_Donald”, Internet users share messages, Trump videos and memes and American politics that often end up going viral on other internet platforms.

Along with this forum, the platform announced the closure of other 2,000 groups for similar reasons (Most of which have little or no activity), although the case of “r / ChapoTrapHouse” stands out, with 160,000 users and a leftist tendency.

