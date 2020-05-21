The educational activities would resume until August, said the head of government.

The critical situation by contagion of Covid-19 will remain at least until June 15 in Mexico City, indicated the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, when presenting the gradual plan towards the new normality in the capital.

“Something important that I would like to highlight is that until June 15 we are estimating that the red traffic light continues and educational activities do not start in June. And we are expecting, according to the behavior of the hospitalization, that they will probably start until August, ”he said.

The plan details the gradual reopening of the country’s capital through the colors of the traffic light that will be constantly being fed. Currently Mexico City remains red due to the high risk of contagion and the increase in people who demand hospital services.

According to the plan presented, the traffic light could behave as follows: from June to July the color red would spread, or from July to August the orange, or from July to September the yellow, or from August to September the green.

Red

Orange

Yellow

Green Mexico City will remain at Red Light at least until June 15.

Sheinbaum clarified that the transition to the next traffic light color will depend on the population maintaining sanitary measures that have been implemented, in addition to reducing the number of people hospitalized.

Starting June 1, the reopening of other essential activities will be allowed: mining, construction, manufacturing of transport equipment and beer production, which must operate with public health protocols, operating rules with flows, distribution of employees and customers, and signage for each.

From this date parks will also reopen, which will allow access to 30 percent of its capacity for the population to carry out outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, educational activities will be resumed until August, he said.

He insisted that public health measures must continue at all stages of the traffic light, with the use of mouthguards in public transport and crowded places, frequent hand washing and use of antibacterial gel.

Also keep a healthy distance and do not wave and stay away; tag sneeze; and cleaning of homes and workplaces.

The Epidemiological Traffic Light of the Gradual Plan will move according to the hospital capacity and responsible behavior of the citizens. Remember that we are still at Red Light.

In the red color of the traffic light, only the essential activities are allowed to operate, return of justice and legislative institutions through videoconferences.

Also distance education, vulnerable people remain in isolation and epidemiological monitoring is carried out through SMS messages, reports of contagions and traffic light monitoring.

In the orange color, the working hours and days are staggered; there are reopening of restaurants, hotels, religious services to 30 percent of its capacity; while cinemas and theaters at 50 percent of their capacity.

Meanwhile, micro and small businesses may open with less than 30 employees; In addition, the temporary Hoy No Circula ends and they encourage the use of bicycles for transfers.

In the yellow color restaurants, hotels, religious services, cinemas, theaters and parks will be able to increase their influx to 60 percent of their capacity; and the staggered return of corporate and department stores to 60 percent will be allowed.

At this stage too people return to government offices and vulnerable people will only be able to get out.

In the green color, which has been called the new normal, the distance and hygiene measures must be maintained to contain the virus; bars, gyms, nightclubs and clubs are allowed to reopen; In addition, epidemiological monitoring is maintained and monitoring of indicators and new outbreaks.

Sheinbaum Pardo added that if in Mexico City the national day of healthy distance and hygiene measures had not been implemented, the number of hospitalized would have grown to 60 thousand, while it is now forecast to reach eight thousand by the end of this month. (Ntx)