The sophisticated wardrobe owned by the wife of King Felipe VI is already known. Queen Letizia usually enchants with each of her outfits, but when she chooses one of the colors that best suits her, red, she dazzles with her elegance

The Spanish monarch has made red his favorite color, and his great choice of style for the most special and even informal occasions, demonstrating his versatility when it comes to impacting his real events, as reported by the Harpers Bazaar portal.

Red wears it elegantly in long, casual dresses, jackets, skirts, coats, blouses, shoes and boots, the truth is that his favorite color and it is difficult not to surrender captivated in the combinations he makes in each of his outfits.

We will see the best bet of Queen Letizia in this tone, the red passion that denotes sensuality and glamor in the style that her majesty knows how to show off.

Queen Letizia’s best red looks

Red total look trousers and jersey.

With a total red look, Queen Letizia is right in a Hugo Boss combination made up of pants with a buckle belt, which she combined with a long-sleeved sweater, which enhances her slim figure.

Black skirt embroidered with red flowers.

The striking design of this Carolina Herrera signature skirt is a great choice for Doña Letizia. The black skirt with red flower print, showed it with a very chic style by matching it with a red blouse. The great accessory was the black belt, a sash type with which he further highlighted his waist and the knee-high black boots, from the Magrit firm.

Roberto Torretta red blazer.

This tailor-style suit has been used by Letizia on several occasions, but always includes a detail that makes it look different. It is a blazer of the Spanish brand Roberto Torretta, which he wore with a blouse of the same red tone. The pants culminate at the bottom with an opening that gives an illusion of stylizing the figure. He recreated this total red look with a wallet and shoes in the same color.

Photo / Pinterest

Red leather skirt from Hugo Boss.

When it comes to being at the forefront, Queen Letizia is not afraid to try transparencies, animal print and other elements that make a difference. This is how leather garments are often used as part of her wardrobe, such as this Hugo Boss pencil skirt, which she combined with a blouse from her other favorite fashion house, Carolina Herrera. A white lace blouse with puffed sleeves. This time he looked regal!

Photo / Pinterest

A-line and sleeveless dress.

She usually shows off her toned arms and in this sleeveless and round neck outfit, she wore them with this beautiful dress with lace details by Carolina Herrera, in a crimson red, flared type on her skirt. There have been several occasions when he has used it, always carrying the eyes of the public present.

On this occasion, she wore a handbag, nude Magrit color and red shoes.

Red passion dress with white background

With this dress, Queen Letizia triumphed in the United States, on her tour of that country. It is a red zig zag suit with a white print. Her petite figure looks great in this design with her somewhat tanned complexion.

Animal print coat and red suit.

Last year the queen visited the headquarters of the BBVA Foundation and did so in a charming and trendy outfit, with which she caught that youthful effect that she usually gives her outfits on some occasions. Hugo Boss pants, a sweater and his animal print coat stood out at the event, as well as black thin-heeled shoes.

Printed skirt in red and white tones.

In 2018, Doña Letizia fell in love with her subjects with a look of a skirt printed in red and white tones by Carolina Herrera, with a white turtleneck sweater, which received the Spanish team that participated in the Games at Zarzuela. Winter Olympics. It was the same color that the young athletes wore in their outfits, and the queen wanted to wink at the national pride with her outfit. Some red boots from Magrit, was the final touch with which he fell in love.

Total net look of silk skirt.

At the 2018 International Contemporary Art Fair, her majesty hit on another total red look, in which she wore a midi skirt and puffed long-sleeved silk blouse with a wide cuff trim. This time he also wore his favorite, the Magrit red boots, with a lapel clucht with a gold rivet on the edge by designer Carolina Herrera.

