Red tape delays the installation of 4,500 public charging points

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated on Monday, July 26, 2021 – 18:55

What is the use of having about 12,000 electric recharging points for battery-powered vehicles if the number of these types of cars does not grow? Why invest 45 million in order to add 4,500 public access charging points to the electrical structure if the concession of licenses to be operated is frozen for three, six months or more time in the drawers of some ministerial agency or the councilor of various autonomous communities? This is the reality: 4,500 points are waiting to obtain the corresponding concessions.

The first question is answered with the obviousness that they will be necessary from the moment in which the chain of stimuli is truly put in place so that -especially companies, the most chained by the institutional bureaucracy- the purchase of electric vehicles has more advantages than drawbacks. Currently, according to the Spanish Association for the Impulse of the Electric Vehicle (Aedive) a public access charging point is used between 2% and 8% of the time available for use.

But the same problem, like the whiting that bites its tail on the fishmonger’s counter, opposes the need to unblock mass electric mobility, that passes through the acceleration of the procedures that allow the installation of recharging points, which also suffer administrative paralysis, specifications that are established and not always in a unified way in all territories.

The employers’ associations of manufacturers and dealers, Anfac and Faconauto, respectively, launched the roadmap last week that have been developed to meet the goals of 3.5 million electric vehicles circulating on our streets and highways by 2030 (five million adding plug-in hybrids). They consider essential “an additional boost from public charging infrastructures to boost demand”, because at the current rate it will be impossible to achieve the goal. And they consider “a priority for the Government to establish a roadmap, with binding objectives”, agreed with the mobility sector. “Having this tool is necessary if you aspire to a development of the public access charging infrastructure in number, capillarity and quality, compatible with the objectives set by the Government“, they pointed out.

How to achieve multiply the current sales of electrified by eight and the installation of charging poles by 30How do the employers in the sector evaluate? While the Government picks up the glove, the Spanish Association for the Impulse of the Electric Vehicle (Aedive), which asks to participate in the automotive PERTE, endowed with 4,295 million euros, has proposed solutions to break the administrative obstacles that slow down the extension of the charging infrastructure in Spain.

Aedive proposes “exempt or simplify the administrative authorization process for those recharging facilities that do not require expropriation or are less than 1,500 kW“; secondly, that the Responsible Declaration formula replaces the Work and Activity License, something that the Government of the Community of Madrid has legislated within the scope of its Land Law; recharging points on plots with existing activities, the possibility of implanting them on rustic land as the gas stations already enjoy or suppress the works permit in service areas granted by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

