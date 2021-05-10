Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles free game today Major League Baseball 2021

The regular season of MLB 2021 for the Orioles from Baltimore and the Red Sox from Boston (Red Sox) and here you can hear and see live Today’s game Monday, May 10, 2021 of this campaign of the Big leagues in his radio and television broadcast (TV) from 8:10 p.m. (2:10 p.m.) Eastern United States.

Baltimore Orioles (15-19)

Brandon Hyde the manager of the Orioles from Baltimore will send right-hander Jorge López to the mound for the play today before Red Sox from Boston (Red Sox).

Boston Red Sox (22-13)

Alex Cora the manager of the Boston Red Sox (Red Sox) will send left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez to the mound for the play today before Orioles from Baltimore.

Live: Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live Today’s game Monday, May 10, 2021 of this campaign of the Big leagues in his radio and television broadcast (TV) from 8:10 p.m. (2:10 p.m.) Eastern United States.

Radio

Red Sox from Boston (Red Sox)

Orioles from Baltimore

Television (TV)

Red Sox from Boston (Red Sox)

Orioles from Baltimore

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.