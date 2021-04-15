Red Sox set never-before-seen record in Major League Baseball

The team of Boston Red Sox, entered the history of Major League Baseball – MLB, this after achieving a record in victories in the season 2021 never seen before in this sport.

The Red Sox after a terrible start to the season in the week of Opening Day 2021 (three losses in a row), they recovered by dint of victories to achieve a record never before seen in the Big leagues by any other team.

Here is the report:

The @RedSox are the first team in @MLB history to start a season with a 3-game losing streak and then immediately win 9 in a row. h / t Red Sox pic.twitter.com/qZ57yZyp5t – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 15, 2021

With a total of nine consecutive victories to have one of the best records in the American League this 2021, the Red Sox Alex Cora became the first team of the MLB to bounce back with that many wins after starting the season with three straight knockdowns.

Without a doubt, many fans and lovers of the MLB they wanted to see these Red Sox succeed and boy are they doing it in season 2021, entering the books of this sport and shutting up many mouths with this great record in the best baseball in the world.

A pitching at the height and a hitting that has responded in a timely manner, have been the fundamental piece so that today the Red Sox have a 9-3 record on the season 2021 from MLB and have your name registered as the first team to achieve the aforementioned mark.