Red Sox set five-game win in a row

The Boston Red Sox have found their true north in this season start of the Big leagues, who after “limping” in their first three games of the campaign have picked up the pace, setting a record of five wins in a row.

After starting the season, it concerns 2021 of the MLB, losing by sweep to the Baltimore Orioles their first series of the season agreed to three games, the Red Sox they’ve been off the charts ever since, having had an offensive awakening with enough coins to return run after run.

After being left out of the postseason zone last season in 2020 of MLB, the Red Sox have achieved a surprising start in search of returning to the promised land, showing great dominance on the part of their relief pitchers, who had been their greatest weakness in recent seasons of MLB.

The Red Sox began their journey of victories in a row in the three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday, seeing each other against these three days in a row, where the red-legged organization garnered 26 runs scored during the three aforementioned games of combined, thus starting what would be his first three games won of the season, all by way of undefeated.

After falling in the first three games defeated by the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have decided to take revenge in this season start of MLB, those who have faced each other in their last two games concern Thursday and Saturday respectively, games where the red-legged players have gone out the front door to put a number of five victories in a row on the board.

As a result of their five victories in a row in recent days, the Red Sox hold first place in the league table of the American League East Division MLB, who hold a 5-3 record as leader in the division, followed by the Orioles 4-4, Rays 4-4, Blue Jays 4-5 and Yankees 3-5, respectively.

The Red Sox hold in their first seven games of the season MLB combined result of 66 hits in his offensive part, in addition to 34 RBIs among his players, leaving a combined batting percentage of .267. Meanwhile, the mountainous part of the organization combines for a 3.55 ERA with 76 strikeouts.