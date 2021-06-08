Red Sox score fifth straight win

BOSTON.

Christian Arroyo placeholder image He hit a two-run single during a five-touchdown offense in the fourth inning, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of the Marlins’ poor defense to beat Miami 5-3 on Monday and win their fifth game in a row.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off sweeping a three-game series at Yankee Stadium for the first time since June 2011.

The dominican Starling Marte homered and had two singles for the Marlins, who left 14 runners on base. for their ninth loss in their last 10 games.

With 37-23, the Red Sox are 14 games over .500, his best record of the campaign.

The Marlins completed a nine-game road trip in 11 days with just one win, and the first two of those losses came at Fenway Park.

The Monday’s meeting was to make up the meeting on May 30 which was suspended due to rain.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) retired four foes for the win, escaping from a bases loaded situation with a strikeout to Jesús Aguilar. Adam Ottavino worked 1/3 inning for his third save of the season.. After conceding a run, he grounded Jesús Aguilar with men on second and third for the last out.

In his major league debut, 27-year-old Zach Thompson took the reverse by conceding two runs in three innings of work.

