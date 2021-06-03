Red Sox rise to the “worker” man, their 2020 closer

The Red Sox promoted Brandon Workamn from the Minor Leagues to the Major Leagues, in order to add him to the bullpen in the MLB.

Workman was the Red Sox’s closer in the final two months of the MLB 2020, there he had about 9 games saved 12 times, but decided to sign a one-season, $ 3 million deal with the Chicago Cubs in the MLB 2021.

Brandon Workamn is nicknamed as “worker”, because “Work is equal to Work in Spanish” and “man is equal to man” and his last name is Workman.

Alex Cora: Brandon Workman was uploaded to the big team #DirtyWater #Make itBig – Nilson Pepén (@JuniorPepen) June 3, 2021

The Cubs released him and the Red Sox re-signed him and assigned them to the Minor Leagues, today he was called up again.

How good is Brandon Workman?

Workan came up and spent his first four seasons in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox, then was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last season, Workman was 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA in 19 innings pitched with 23 strikeouts. Brandon workman 32 years old with 6’5 of stature with 235 pounds, he is already a veteran in the MLB.