Red Sox place JD Martinez on Covid-19 injured list

The Boston Red Sox, announced through their social networks on Saturday afternoon to see the veteran designated hitter and outfielder placed, JD Martinez on the injured list for Covid-19, of whom not even a diagnosis was thrown about his situation really accurate.

Despite the announcement of placing JD Martinez on the list of injured by symptoms of Covid-19, the Red Sox declined to provide details on the situation, who announced after the end of the organization’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday that they probably have more information on the matter by Sunday morning.

The Red Sox At the same time, they also announced on Saturday afternoon that they would call the utility Michael Chavis from the alternative camp of the organization, who would go on to occupy the position of JD Martinez within the roster of the red legged as long as the player remains on the list of disabled people of the referred team of MLB.

JD Martinez, who has participated in the alignment of the Red Sox as stellar for seven games at the start of the season of the MLB, has had a true resurgence in his statistics, who has registered in that course a number of 13 hits, 12 RBIs, a dominance of the strike zone with only 6 strikeouts registered, in addition to possessing a batting percentage of .433.

The Red Sox will have more on JD Martinez tomorrow – Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) April 11, 2021