Red Sox make history after seven consecutive victories

The Boston Red Sox made history in the MLB after winning about seven games in a row.

After a losing streak after being defeated in the first four games of the season, the Red Sox have excelled by beating their rivals seven times in a row.

Now the Boston Red Sox They are the first team in the history of the MLB since 1991, winning more than six consecutive games after starting the season with four consecutive losses.

Here the report:

Historic Red Sox start to season: 7 wins in a row! Find out: https://t.co/8B8WzdgXFV#RedSox #Boston #MLB pic.twitter.com/UObJLN51my – Plane Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) April 14, 2021

Although many did not believe in what the Red Sox By 2021, remember that they are accomplishing these things and are still missing their best pitcher, Chris Sale, who is expected to make his return in mid-July.

It should be noted that closer Matt Barnes has been doing great, as has the offense of Rafael Devers and JD Martínez, along with Alex Verdugo, who have become the spark plug of that team.