Red Sox: Hunter Renfroe sentenced Matt Chapman at third base

The gardener of the Boston Red Sox, Hunter renfroe, showed his quality from the prairies and sentenced Oakland Athletics player Matt Chapman at third base with a worthy shot and the best style of the Big leagues (MLB).

In the second inning, Matt Chapman hit a hit to the center field of Fenway Park and seeing that Alex Verdugo did not take it and the rebound did not favor him, he wanted to try a triple in this game of the Big leagues, but to his bad luck, the RF of the Red Sox, Hunter renfroe He showed his category and removed it with a tremendous shot.

Alex Verdugo looked pretty bad after that hit by Chapman and when he saw that no one caught her from the air, he wanted to take advantage and get a three-base connection, but without a doubt he never imagined that the other outfielder of the Red Sox I would show such a bracelet to take it out in the anteroom.

Here the video:

For something the Boston team hired for this MLB 2021 to Renfroe, Bearing in mind that he is a player who offers important things in both facets of the game and, boy, yes, since here he showed his shooting power to take out a great runner like Oakland’s third baseman, Matt Chapman.

Hunter renfroe in addition to taking his caste from the gardens with the Red Sox, in the current harvest of Big leagues He is hitting .216 with 22 hits, four home runs and 17 RBIs.