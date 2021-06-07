Red Sox break curse they had since 2011 against the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox broke a 10-year curse they had before Yankees of New York in MLB.

Well, with the sweep of the Boston Red Sox before the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, they broke the 10-year streak without a barrier to the Bronx Mules in their own stadium.

In addition, they ended the streak of 11 consecutive losses they had against the Yankees something never seen before since the rivalry began in 2004.

The last time Boston Red Sox they managed to bar the Yankees in the most cautious stadium in MLB, it was in June 2011.

Many expected to see a weak Red Sox again this 2020, however, they are located in second place in the East division in the American League and close to the Tampa Rays, everything indicates that they will go for the division if they continue at that rate.

Here the report;