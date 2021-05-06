‘Red Sonja’ finds her heroine in Hannah John-Kamen

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Hannah John-Kamen (‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’) has signed on to play the lead role in Millennium Films ‘film adaptation of’Red Sonja‘. It will be the first lead project for the actress after appearing as a villain or supporting character in movies like ‘Ready Player One’ or ‘Tomb Raider’. Also, this year we will see her in “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”, by Sony Pictures.

“Hannah is a very talented actress that we have been following for years. She is Red Sonja,” director Joey Soloway (‘Afternoon Delight’) said in a statement. “His range, sensitivity and strength are qualities we have been searching for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together.”

Mark Cantony Courtney Solomon will produce the project along with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films. Andrea Sperling will do the same for Topple, with Millennium’s Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Younger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta and Tanner Mobley also producing. . Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short will serve as executive producers along with Dorothy Canton and Luke Lieberman.

“Red Sonya” is a fictional character created by the American screenwriter Roy Thomas and the English cartoonist Barry Windsor-Smith. The first appearance of the character occurred in February 1973, in # 23 of ‘Conan the Barbarian’. This heroine is slightly inspired by the character called “Red Sonya de Rogatino”, created by the American writer Robert E. Howard for the story “The shadow of the vulture” published in January 1934.

Howard conceived of Red Sonja as a 16th century character, but Thomas and Barry Smith changed the spelling of her name (replacing “Sonya” with “Sonja”) and transferred her to the legendary Hyboria Era in which Conan lives. Known as “the devil with a sword”, Sonja is a female counterpart to Conan, both characters belonging to the genre known as sword and witchcraft.

Red Sonja soon became the archetype of a new breed of fantasy heroines, stunningly beautiful and with the bravery of a warrior. The character appeared in the film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1985, being played by Brigitte Nielsen. The comics are still published to this day through Dynamite Entertainment.