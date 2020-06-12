Mexico City.- The Mexican film community came together to create Siphonophore, an economic emergency fund, to help the most fragile of the union; supported by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro and Salma Hayek.

Sifonóforo is a solidarity and collective initiative of creators of the Mexican film industry, an audiovisual emergency fund, open to those who urgently need it as long as work does not resume.

This was explained by Mónica Lozana, president of the AMACC.

The fund is backed by the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMACC), the renowned Mexican directors already mentioned and producers such as Leonardo Zimbrón and Inna Payán.

Siphonophore is for those cinema workers who were left overnight without income due to the confinement derived from the coronavirus pandemic:

Carpenters, cameramen, assistants, drivers, and a long etcetera, who have age or health conditions that make it urgent to have financial aid.

“Siphonophore is a marine organism on the darkest bottom, which is made up of many others, each one produces its own light and has different functions and that is the film community.”

This was explained Alejandro González Iñárritu in a virtual media conference.

“This fund is born as an act of solidarity for the most vulnerable, fragile of the community; those who have lower wages, who are older, health problems; and this is to demonstrate the power of the union ”.

The Oscar winner argued that cinema is essential, “it is a social project of mental health, it is an act of freedom of expression of ideas”, among many other benefits.

The cinema community is a united but fragile community, it is a tribe and this pause endangers it, considered the filmmakers gathered at the conference:

Producers Mónica Lozano, Inna Payán and Leonardo Zimbrón

The fund has about 10 million pesos, which will grow with donations from the community itself. And amounts of 20 thousand pesos will be assigned through a call that can be consulted on the site https://www.amacc.org.mx/sifonoforo/

Some 30,000 families that depend on cinema lost their income, explained Inna Payán, President of the Mexican Association of Independent Producers (AMPI).

Some 46 projects are on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Donations are received on the same site, some entities that have already made their contribution are:

Ambulante, Esperanto, Alfonso Herrera, Alazraki, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Luis Mandoki, Salma Hayek, Anima Estudios, Animal de Luz, Corazón Films, Pimienta Films, Río Negro, Trasciende Films, Videocine, among other companies and people.

