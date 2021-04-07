Red power: Ronald Acuña Jr. punished Max Scherzer



The Venezuelan began to meet the tree.

Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. is here. The Venezuelan slugger had an outstanding day at bat: two home runs and three RBIs, all before Max scherzer, one of the figures in the rotation of the Washington Nationals. “El Abusador” is picking up pace and the show was not long in coming.

On the first pitch of the game she disappeared. It has become customary for the native of La Guaira not to miss a single pitch every time he opens a game. He’s fast swings, he’s aggressive. Scherzer put it where the outfielder likes best: up and down.

Altita and stuck does not match with Acuña Jr. ✌️ #MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/fDN3bdzAh1 – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 6, 2021

Half an hour later he met Max again and did not forgive him. This time in a much more fought turn, in which he reached the limit, he took it out between left and center field. Unquestionable red wine power.

They turned it up to Ronald again and it wasn’t a bimbo or a hype. 🔥🔥🔥 # MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/5jxqPaRCGW – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 6, 2021

His contribution was not enough. Washington came back from the game and gave the Braves their fourth straight loss, who still haven’t seen the light this season. Ronald Acuña Jr. He started his year 4-17, with a .235 average, consistent with Atlanta’s poor gait. But the awakening is getting closer and closer.