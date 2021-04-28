Red passion, Maribel Guardia looks spectacular in this dress | INSTAGRAM

The pretty actress Y Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia is and will continue to be one of the most beautiful and beloved women in the mexican television and above all one of those with the greatest maturity in the artistic medium.

As we know, it is also very loved by viewers and Internet users within the Mexican territory, as well as Latin America, so in its social media She is always very active, posting the activities she carries out and this time she decided to delight the pupils of her fans by wearing a red dress that made her look fantastic.

You may also be interested in: Fitness and beauty, Maribel Guardia falls in love with a purple outfit

Very happy and flirtatious we could see her inside her beautiful house, wishing an excellent start to the week for all her followers on Instagram, placing one of her typical messages of positive vibe.

“#Happy #monday have a start to the week full of energy and positive attitude LQM. Kisses from Sadie and me, “wrote the beautiful television collaborator, while posing for her picture with one of her dogs.

This detail completely fell in love with his faithful audience, who do not miss a single piece of entertainment, whether they are appearances on different television networks, as well as his inevitable publications on social networks, where he fills us with good attitude, happiness and pure flirtation.

It is not surprising that Guardia wants his fans to be happy and pampered, in fact he has been sharing many of his postcards, seeking to fulfill this goal and he has achieved it, so they always give her their respective likes and very creative comments praising her and saying things pretty.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The owner of eternal youth, she looked phenomenal in this flirty red dress, and at the same time she proudly showed off her charming legs wearing beautiful platform heels in the same color as her dress, something that the audience appreciated the most.

The charming photograph was published by the beautiful host not even 24 hours ago, and has managed to collect almost 60 thousand likes, and a huge amount of comments flattering the incredible and unrepeatable beauty of the also actress.

Maribel Guardia is about to turn 62 years old and, nevertheless, she still looks super young, but above all attractive, being the legendary star that she has become, defending her title as the most beautiful mature woman on Mexican television. trying hard to achieve it with diet and exercise, which he also regularly shares on his official networks.