Red Lightning makes its way among new bitcoin exchanges

Estonian-based exchange NordikCoin included support for the Lightning network.

African exchange Landifa processes 80% of its transactions via Lightning Nwtwork.

Little by little, the network of payment channels on Bitcoin, the Lightning Network, is making its way into the exchange ecosystem. More and more are including the second layer network for instant payments, as is the case with the Estonian exchange NordikCoin.

Through a press release, the company reported the inclusion of full support for the second layer solution, which allows operations with very low commissions and greater speed to operate with minimum fractions of bitcoin (BTC).

“The implementation of the new technology by NordikCoin is currently in the beta stage, and selected users can send bitcoin through the Lightning Network,” adds the press release published on April 6.

The company highlights some of the advantages of using Lightning, with respect to transactions on the main chain of Bitcoin. In particular, they refer to speed and commissions. But they also emphasize that “the Lightning protocol offers more anonymity and greater privacy, since payments are only known by the sender, the receiver and any intermediary node.”

NordikCoin is owned by Omni Matrix Ltd, whose CEO, David De Marco, predicts further adoption of the Bitcoin Lightning network, not just across exchanges but across the board. “With the maturation of the Lightning Network, we should see more adoption by both consumers and businesses,” said De Marco.

African exchange processes 80% of its transactions in Lightning

As Lightning is increasingly listed on exchanges around the world, volumes are also growing. A recent example of this scenario emerges in Namibia, Africa.

In that country, the non-custodial exchange site Landifa processes more than 80% of its transactions on this network of payment channels. Earlier this month, the exchange itself exposed the situation via Twitter.

Some of the largest exchanges in the world bitcoiner They have also appealed for the speed and low commissions of the Lightning network in recent months. CriptoNoticias has reported cases such as Paxful, Bitfinex and OKCoin between February and today.

The growth of the Lightning Network is not limited solely to its adoption by exchanges. Just a few days ago, this media reported how in just one year the network has doubled, from 5,349 to more than 10,000 nodes, between April 2020 and 2021.