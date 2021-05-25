Red lace, Celia Lora is shocking on sheets | INSTAGRAM

The successful influencer Y model Celia Lora has not stopped generating content on her social networks for many months now, always focused on that audience that is faithfully watching her profile.

This time he again pampered his Dear public sharing a promotional image, in which he appears posing over White sheets and in his red lace more beautiful, a set that made her not be spectacular in order to share this company that trusts her.

In the photograph we can enjoy the beautiful model who was showing off her charms of the professional camera that was capturing the moment of the creation of the entertainment.

You may also be interested: Huge mouthful, Celia Lora does hers in TikTok video

So far photography has collected more than 100,000 I like and it is increasing with each passing minute, as followers also share the content among their friends so they do not miss the excellent work of the daughter of Alex Lora.

In addition, Celia Lora has also been very focused on uploading videos to her channel Youtube Doing it practically every week and uploading a few moments in which she dedicates herself to talking to us about various situations with her personality and her distinctive jokes, which is why it generates an excellent time of fun.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

But that’s not all because he has also been visiting various programs such as the last one to which Acapulco Shock was, a new format on the same MTV channel in which they react to the new episodes of Acapulco shore.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition to reacting to new chapters, it also remembers the best moments of past seasons, so Celia Lora as the boss is always remembering very funny and interesting moments.

The beautiful influencer will continue to share her beauty, so we recommend you keep an eye on Show News, where we will continue to bring you the best information, news and of course her best photos and videos so that you do not miss anything at all.