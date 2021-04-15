Red! Kim Kardashian shows off her figure with micro clothes | AFP

The socialite, businesswoman, model and influencer Kim Kardashian shared some videos showing her figure in a red outfit, she looked the most beautiful.

The funny thing is that the model was nothing more than an interior that she was using, however she managed to show it off perfectly.

On constant occasions we have seen the beautiful businesswoman wear spectacular clothing, it is said that from all over the Kardashian Jenner clan it is she who has the best wardrobe, which we do not doubt because of her constant photographs and impressive publications and public appearances.

The socialite and celebrity of social networks maintains a perfect closet and of course the interiors that make it look even more perfect cannot be missed, which is why she also largely launched her line of SKIMS, its shapewear that enhances the figure and fortunately come in varied sizes as well as the tones of the same.

The new design of her brand SKIMS is precisely red, above she was wearing a red bra to match the girdle she was wearing, quite ingenious when wearing outfits of this tone although she could also very easily use a skin color.

The videos He shared them through his stories on Instagram, where he usually makes these types of constant publications, either showing some new models or also on certain occasions and that some sessions and behind the scenes of them are becoming more constant.

The businesswoman and older sister of Kendall Jenner was in what seems to be her bathroom, which is quite spacious and minimalist, Kim Kardashain moved the cell phone with which she was recording a little, but still you could see the video quite well in front of the mirror showing off her garment and incidentally her pretty and voluptuous figure.

Being barefoot and with a fairly high braid, the beautiful businesswoman, despite not being dressed in a glamorous way as she tends to do, looked spectacular.

In the second video he appears doing another pose, he is in the same place, but now he also turned a bit to face the camera completely.

Despite being in an apparent simple divorce process with her still husband Kanye west, the American businesswoman and socialite has not stopped working, during the last months and weeks she has concentrated quite a lot on her companies.

He has continuously made launches not only of SKIMS, but also of perfumes, the most recent ones were in honor of his younger sister Kendall jenner, in addition to new makeup palettes that she has been promoting more continuously for a few days.

Currently Kim Kardashian has more than 214 million followers on Instagram, each of her publications tends to have at least one million like’s almost instantly, as a businesswoman and celebrity she has become a billionaire, it was Forbes magazine who shared the news recently yet another achievement for the owner of SKIMS.

Unfortunately, it is not known for sure the amount of reactions that may have had when sharing these videos, since that data is impossible to know unless you are the one who has shared it, but without a doubt there were a couple of million.

The businesswoman is used to glamor and luxuries and on the few occasions that she appears without any of this around her, she still manages to maintain her good taste and posture, not for nothing is an influencer on social networks, millions would like to have a small part of your life.