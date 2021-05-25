Red-hot Damian Lillard sends NBA Twitter into flames with insane first half

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had an insane first half in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, leaving jaws on NBA Twitter on the floor.

Damian Lillard will not let the Portland Trail Blazers go down without a fight.

The scoring phenom set NBA Twitter alight in the first half of Game 2 against the Nuggets with a performance for the ages.

While the Blazers struggled to keep pace with Denver, Lillard rained down threes and kept his team in the game.

Damian Lillard went off in the first half against the Nuggets

Once he pops, he just doesn’t stop.

Lillard had 22 points in the second quarter alone. That’s not a typo.

What time is it?

WHAT TIME? GIVE TO ME. TIME. – Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 25, 2021

Turn your f ***** TV on. Damian Lillard is going historic. – Johnny Carver (@CarverJohnny) May 25, 2021

History is what Lillard seems to crave. He’s done this before and dare say he’ll do it again.

Damian Lillard has his second 30-point first half of his playoff career. He is the only player with multiple 30-point first halves in the playoffs over the last 15 seasons. He has 8 3-pt FG so far, tied for the most in a half in NBA postseason history. pic.twitter.com/dHS3b6KagF – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2021

The Nuggets should have run away with the game. Lillard is just different.

Again, the Nuggets are shooting 65% and it doesn’t matter. One of the greatest scorers of his generation has absolutely NO ONE who can do anything to bother him. – Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 25, 2021

One theme reigned on NBA Twitter: Fire.

He’s literally a one-man team.

Damian Lillard: 32 points, 4 assists, 8-11 3P Rest of Blazers: 29 points, 4 assists, 4-7 3P – Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 25, 2021

He’s also the height of entertainment.

What’s more fun than watching Damian Lillard make 8 threes in a half? – Shane Young (@YoungNBA) May 25, 2021

It’s just easier to enjoy his performances when you don’t have to stay up so late for them.

There might be a lot of people on the east coast waking up on Tuesday morning to learn about the ridiculous first half Lillard produced.

All told, he hit 9-of-15 shots, including 8-of-11 three-pointers to score 32 points while adding two rebounds, four assists and a block. Those would be good numbers in a complete game for most players.

Lillard’s first half overshadowed an exceptional game from Nikola Jokic, who had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Portland won Game 1 in Denver as Lillard unloaded with five three-pointers. He found a way to make that performance look like child’s play.